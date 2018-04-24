Jordan Henderson says Liverpool will go into their Champions League semi-final against Roma as underdogs.

The Reds progressed to the final four courtesy of an impressive 5-1 aggregate win over Manchester City in the quarter-finals, while Roma produced a stunning second-leg comeback to knock Barcelona out of the competition on away goals.

The Italians head to Anfield for the first leg of their semi-final tie on Tuesday night and Henderson insists Liverpool will have to produce the “perfect performance” in order to take a lead into the second leg at the Stadio Olimpico.

“You look at their last game – they knocked Barcelona out and so have really laid down a marker for the Champions League,” Henderson said.

“They are the team to beat so we have to go out there and do what we do which is give everything and do what the manager wants us to do. If we can do that it gives us a better chance of getting to the final.

“I still see us as going into this game as the underdog with them going and beating Barcelona, who were probably favourites before the last round.”

Henderson added: “[Beating City] was just us going out and doing what we are capable of doing. We need to keep doing that, we need to do that again, and again, and again. We are always going to come up with challenges.

“This is a huge challenge, a huge test for us because Roma are a fantastic side with fantastic players as they’ve shown throughout the Champions League this season.

“We’ve just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing in the Champions League this season, keep improving because we can still be better.

“It will have to be the perfect performance to get a good result.”