Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has said he is disappointed MFM FC could only draw 1-1 with Rivers United at home.

Sikiru Olatunbosun fired MFM FC ahead from a superb assist off Onuwa, only for Malachy Ohawume to draw ‘The Pride of Rivers’ level in the 73rd minute.

Ilechukwu said his team did enough to secure all three points even against some questionable refereeing decisions.

“I was very pleased with the performance of my players especially in the first half, but matches are never won in the first half, so I am not happy with the result. We seem to lose intensity in the second half,” he lamented.

“Rivers United are past now, so we need to put our focus on the next three matches which are all away from home [Rangers in Enugu, Niger Tornadoes in Minna and Go Round in Omoku] and look to redeem our image.”

The MFM FC coach also said they plan several signings following the departure of some players.

“We are in the market to strengthen our squad especially as we lost a few players already and definitely by God’s grace we would have some new but very experienced players join us,” he disclosed.