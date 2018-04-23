Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi says he remains “happy” at the club amid increased speculation about his future, and insists he doesn’t listen to his critics.

Mustafi has been criticised for a number of mistakes in recent games and was singled out for his defending on both of Newcastle’s goals in the Gunners’ recent 2-1 loss.

The German’s future could be in doubt with a new manager coming in this summer to replace Arsene Wenger.

But when asked by German magazine Kicker if he will stay at Arsenal, the centre-back said: “I am thankful I can play at such a club. I want to play where I am happy. And I am happy here. Even more so because I usually started when I was fit.”

However, Mustafi admitted he has had an inconsistent season, much like the rest of the team. “It was a bit like Arsenal’s. With highs and lows. But ultimately, I performed,” he said.

“I don’t really follow [the criticism]. But that’s also not necessary because I am my greatest critic. And it is like it is. People prefer to talk about negative things.”

Mustafi also paid tribute to Wenger, who is stepping down after his 22nd season in charge — and pledged to try and give him the perfect send-off by winning the Europa League.

“Arsene Wenger has achieved so much, the club owe a lot to him. 22 years, that’s unique in today’s football. An era is running out,” Mustafi said. “I am extremely thankful he put trust in me and signed me for the club. Of course, we want to send him off on a high, with silverware in the best case.”

If Arsenal don’t win the Europa League, they will miss out on the Champions League for the second year running. Mustafi was confident that having players like Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can help the club can attract top-quality signings this summer even if they’re not playing in Europe’s top competition.

“Yes. It wasn’t different when I joined from Valencia, even tough we still played Champions League back then. But Auba with his goals, Mesut with his assists also Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Alexandre Lacazette. Everyone wants to play in a team with lads like them,” Mustafi said.