Merseyside Police have said they will crack down on any fan disturbances around Liverpool’s Champions League semifinal against Roma at Anfield on Tuesday.

The warning comes after Manchester City’s coach was badly damaged by objects thrown by supporters in the street when the sides met in the previous round earlier this month.

Police are on alert ahead of Tuesday’s first leg but have promised to adopt a “firm, fair and friendly” approach.

“We are expecting a vibrant atmosphere at Tuesday’s match, but our intention is that at the end of the day we will be talking about the game and what happened on the pitch as opposed to off the pitch,” chief superintendent Dave Charnock said.

“As always, my officers will be dealing with the fans as they would expect to be treated themselves.

“Our policing style will be firm, fair and friendly, but we will take action where necessary against individuals who may seek to cause problems or misbehave and spoil the evening for the majority of supporters.

“Both sets of supporters will be delighted that their teams have reached the semis and that is an achievement worth celebrating for both clubs.”

Liverpool City Council has provided mobile CCTV to assist police efforts, while specially trained dogs will be on hand to detect pyrotechnics such as fireworks and flares.

Charnock added: “While recognising that some supporters feel they can add to the atmosphere of the occasion, the use of flares and other pyrotechnics at and around football matches is a concern.

“We fully support the club in working to eradicate this dangerous and reckless practice and would ask that supporters work with us.

“The police and courts take these offences very seriously and prosecution can result in a prison sentence.

“Merseyside Police is committed to ensuring that everyone involved and attending the game has a safe and enjoyable experience and we will not tolerate any criminal, or antisocial behaviour.”