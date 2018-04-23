Ahmed Musa has said his brace for CSKA Moscow in a 2–1 win over Krasnodar at the weekend are for his fans.

The Jos-born star said the goals are dedicated to his fans, wherever they are ion the world, because they have always believed in him and supported him.

“The goals are dedicated to all my fans all over the world. I appreciate them for their support every time,” Ahmed Musa said.

On if there were a time he thought his side will not win the game especially when they were a goal down, the former VVV Venlo hitman said: “I never doubted our ability. Even when we were trailing them, I still believe we will come back stronger and win.”

The Leicester City loanee has now scored three goals in seven games and CSKA are now second on the table in the Russian league.