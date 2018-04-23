In-form NAC Breda striker Sadiq Umar says he’ll be ready to lead the line for the Super Eagles in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia if he is called upon by Nigeria coach Gernet Rohr.

Umar, 21, has been a revelation since he moved from AS Roma on loan to Dutch Eredivise side NAC Breda in the January transfer window after terminating his loan deal with Torino, where he spent the first half of the season on loan but injuries and fitness issues reduced him to few games.

The Olympic bronze medalist has been in a very impressive form for NAC Breda who are currently 15th in the league table since his move, scoring seven goals and making the Eredivise team of the week four times.

With Nigeria’s heavy reliant on Odion Ighalo as the first choice striker ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Jololo as he is fondly called by friends and teammates said he is ready to do his best for the Super Eagles in an event that he’s given the opportunity in Russia.

“It is always great to represent Nigeria,” he began. “It was a great honour to represent my country for the first time at the Olympics in Brazil and I’ll be ready to give my best again if I’m called up for the World Cup.

“Everyone has to contribute something to the team and you have to assist the team which is the most important thing. But whether I’m called or not I always support Nigeria, from the junior teams to the senior team and even other sports apart from football.”

Sadiq was part of Nigeria’s Under 23 team to the 2016 Olympic games, where he contributed four goals as the team won a Bronze medal.

The tall striker was one of the standout players for Nigeria at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil where he scored four goals in six games as the team won men’s football bronze. He has also been playing a crucial role in NAC Breda’s survival in the Eredivisie.

The former Torino player is blessed with a good height and could be a big threat to opposing defences at set pieces due to his physical prowess if called up to the Super Eagles squad.