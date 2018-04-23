Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has said he has never asked the club not to sign another keeper, with president Florentino Perez backing him to stay “for many more years.”

The future of Navas, 31, has been a topic of speculation during four seasons at Madrid, with Perez having tried to sign Manchester United’s David De Gea and the club linked with Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois and Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.

But the Costa Rica international, who made a high-profile mistake as Madrid squeaked past Juventus in the Champions League, said he was happy and wanted to stay.

“I’ve never said not to sign anyone, as really I feel happy here, my family too,” he said at a fans’ event.

“You have made me feel at home. I hope to be at this club for many more years, and to enjoy all that is Real Madrid.

“That is my mentality, and hopefully we can enjoy many more trophies, which is what this club must do.”

Perez, speaking at the same event, said: “We are proud to have you as our goalkeeper, whatever some people say.

“Work hard and, for sure, you will be with us for many more years.”

Madrid almost signed Kepa in January, only for coach Zinedine Zidane to decide not to change things in midseason.

“When I begin the season I begin it with three keepers, and end it with three keepers,” Zidane said. “I don’t have to say anything else.

“It does not matter what I think about [Kepa] — he is young, very good, but I do not need a keeper in the middle of the season.”