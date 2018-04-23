Former Nigeria youth international Ibrahim Rabiu scores his first ever goal for Slovakia club Slovan Bratislava on Sunday as they won 3-1 at AS Trencin.

The skillful midfielder, who was once touted to be the replacement for Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, has not been lucky with his club football.

The 27-year-old midfielder scored in the 39th minute to double his club’s lead 2-0 at his former club Trencin.

He has played 17 league games and two cup games without a goal for a team he joined in the summer of 2017 until Sunday.

Ibrahim lasted for 78 minutes before he was replaced with Joeri de Kayen.

He has played for PSV Eindhoven (Holland), Celtic and Kilmanock (both in Scotland), Gent (Belgium) and Trencin (Slovakia).