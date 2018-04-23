Nigerian forward, Imoh Ezekiel, is disappointed that his club Las Palmas have been relegated to the Spanish second division after three years following their 4-0 thrashing at home by Alaves on Sunday.

Munir El Haddadi scored twice after half-time before Alvaro Medran and Ruben Sobrino added two late goals to send Las Palmas down to the second division with four games left to play.

Ezekiel who featured for 71 minutes before he was replaced however kept mum on whether he will be going down with the team.

“It’s disappointing how we lost the game. I really don’t know what happened or what to say now, but the future will take care of it’s self,” Ezekiel said.

“I’d be weighing my options vin the coming weeks.”

Ezekiel joined Las Palmas on a two and half year deal after he terminated his deal with Konyaspor.

Malaga who also parade two Nigerian players, Brown Ideye and Isaac Success, have already been relegated.

Deportivo La Coruna are currently in the remaining relegation spot.