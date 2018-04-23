Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the first leg of Arsenal’s Europa League semifinal against Atletico Madrid, Arsene Wenger has confirmed, while Mesut Ozil remains doubtful because of flu.

Mkhitaryan damaged a knee ligament against CSKA Moscow in the quarterfinals last month, but Wenger had said last week that there was a chance he could return for Thursday’s match against Atletico.

However, he ruled out that possibility following Sunday’s 4-1 win over West Ham in the Premier League.

“Mkhitaryan won’t be available on Thursday,” Wenger said, dealing a big blow to Arsenal’s chances.

Ozil and Jack Wilshere also missed the West Ham game, but there was mixed news about the midfield duo.

“Jack had a training session [on Sunday] and he looked positive so he has a good chance to be available for Thursday,” Wenger said. “Ozil was [out with] sickness so I cannot tell you much more about that. We will have to see how he recovers [on Monday].”