Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo said he was working to have a perfect finish to his game after he scored four goals in his club, Changchun Yatai’s 5-2 away win at Guizhou Hengfeng.

Ighalo is one of the players Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is counting on to deliver for the national team at the FIFA 2018 World Cup tournament in Russia.

“I have not been lucky in front of goal but today God gave me all the ones that haven’t been entering since the start of the season at once,” Ighalo said.

“I am happy and I have been working hard to perfect finishing in front of goal.

“And it was a good performance from the team too.”

Ighalo now has five goals for Changchun Yatai from seven games.