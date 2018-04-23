Mohamed Salah is expecting an emotion-filled clash when Liverpool face his former club Roma in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final this week

Salah spent two seasons with Roma before joining Liverpool last summer.

He says he still keeps in touch with a number of players at the club, and told Sky Sports that it will be “difficult” facing them as opponents less than a year after leaving.

“It comes with more emotion. Every day I am talking to the players, yesterday I was talking to [Francesco] Totti.

“It’s not easy for me, I love the club, love the city, and I know they love me, so it’s not going to be easy for me. It’s more emotions.

“I know them, we played together for two years, they know how I play, I know how they play, it’s not going to be an easy game at all.

“But my feeling was more emotion, I was fighting for the club for two years and now eight months later have to go back!”

Salah has been in superb form for Liverpool in his debut season and is vying for the PFA Player of the Year award.

However, he says he would prefer winning the Champions League to any individual award.

“100 per cent. It’s different, it’s something where you say: ‘Wow’. Winning the Champions League would be amazing for the city, the fans, the fans around the world. I can’t even compare between individual awards and the Champions League. No way.

“It’s something huge to win the Champions League. It’s something unbelievable. I’m sure we’re going to fight for that, we’re going to give more than 100 per cent.”