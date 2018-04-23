Fanendo Adi was again on target as Portland Timbers beat New York City FC 3-0 at home in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The Nigerian striker scored in the 39th minute to give Portland a 2-0 lead going into the interval.

Target man Adi, who has been a consistent goal scorer in the MLS, has demanded a second chance with the Super Eagles after he was first called up in March 2016 for a 2017 AFCON qualifier against Egypt in Kaduna.

He quit the Nigeria U17 training camp to move to Europe several years ago.