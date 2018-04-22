Victor Moses has hailed Chelsea supporters following their 2-0 victory over Southampton on Sunday which earned them a place in the final of the FA Cup.

Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata’s efforts sealed the victory for Antonio Conte’s men against the Saints at Wembley.

In the final, they will lock horns with Manchester United – who edged out Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday – as they aim to secure their eighth FA Cup title.

And the Nigeria international who featured from start to finish in the encounter has taken to the social media to applaud the Blues’ faithful for their support.

“Tough game today but through to the final. Come on, our fans were the 12th man today amazing support at Wembley,” Moses tweeted.

Lately, the 27-year-old has been impressive for Chelsea and will be looking to continue the form when they travel to the Liberty Stadium to tackle Swansea City on April 28.