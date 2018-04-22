Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha says people are trying to get him banned after he was booked for diving in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Watford.

Zaha had already had a penalty appeal turned down when he fell under Adrian Mariappa’s second-half tackle.

Instead, referee Chris Kavanagh cautioned the 25-year-old, who feels that there is an agenda against him.

“I feel that there totally is,” Zaha told Sky Sports on Sunday.

“I see other players dive, but I don’t see people trying to get them banned the way they want to get me banned. I haven’t been banned so I’m clearly not diving.”

Zaha has faced accusations of diving in the past and has now been booked four times for simulation since the start of the 2015-16 season.

No player has picked up more bookings for the offence in that time though his manager Roy Hodgson said the winger gets “attention he does not deserve,” and may “have got the the penalty in another game.”

Zaha who had earlier fallen under a challenge from Christian Kabasele, said: “It was definitely a penalty. I was so shocked when the ref told me it was a dive.

“What was funny was after the game – even though it makes no difference – was that he [Mariappa] has actually gone: ‘I’ll be honest, Wilf, it was actually a pen.’

“I was happy that he admitted that, even if I got a yellow card when I shouldn’t have.”