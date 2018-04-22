Lobi Stars consolidated their leadership of the NPFL after they pipped Kano Pillars 1-0 courtesy of a late winner by midfielder Ayo Saka today.
The Makurdi club now have 33 points from 17 matches, six points clear of closest rivals Katsina United.
There were also home wins for Katsina United, Niger Tornadoes, Akwa United and Nasarawa United, while Enugu Rangers bagged their first point ever at FC Ifeanyiubah.
Wikki Tourists and Kwara United were also pegged back at home by Enyimba and Go Round FC, respectively.
Tomorrow, MFM FC welcome Rivers United to Lagos and Heartland battle champions Plateau United in Owerri.
Nigeria Professional Football League – Week 18 Results
Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Yobe Desert Stars
Nasarawa United 1-0 Abia Warriors
FC Ifeanyi Ubah 0-0 Enugu Rangers
Lobi Stars 1-0 Kano Pillars
Kwara United 1-1 Go Round FC
Akwa United 2-1 Sunshine Stars
Katsina United 1-0 El Kanemi Warriors
Wikki Tourists 0-0 Enyimba
Monday 23rd April, 2018
MFM FC Vs Rivers United
Heartland FC Vs Plateau United