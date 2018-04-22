Lobi Stars consolidated their leadership of the NPFL after they pipped Kano Pillars 1-0 courtesy of a late winner by midfielder Ayo Saka today.

The Makurdi club now have 33 points from 17 matches, six points clear of closest rivals Katsina United.

There were also home wins for Katsina United, Niger Tornadoes, Akwa United and Nasarawa United, while Enugu Rangers bagged their first point ever at FC Ifeanyiubah.

Wikki Tourists and Kwara United were also pegged back at home by Enyimba and Go Round FC, respectively.

Tomorrow, MFM FC welcome Rivers United to Lagos and Heartland battle champions Plateau United in Owerri.

Nigeria Professional Football League – Week 18 Results

Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Yobe Desert Stars

Nasarawa United 1-0 Abia Warriors

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 0-0 Enugu Rangers

Lobi Stars 1-0 Kano Pillars

Kwara United 1-1 Go Round FC

Akwa United 2-1 Sunshine Stars

Katsina United 1-0 El Kanemi Warriors

Wikki Tourists 0-0 Enyimba

Monday 23rd April, 2018

MFM FC Vs Rivers United

Heartland FC Vs Plateau United