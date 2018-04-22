Thierry Henry has refused to rule himself out of the running for a coaching post at Arsenal once Arsene Wenger steps aside.

The Gunners will be making a first managerial change this summer in 22 years as their long-serving boss prepares to vacate his post.

Various candidates to fill the Emirates Stadium vacancy have been mooted in the wake of a shock announcement confirming Wenger’s departure.

Among those believed to be in the running are several former Arsenal favourites, with record goalscorer Henry having previously admitted that he would welcome a role if asked.

A man currently working as an assistant to Roberto Martinez with the Belgium national side is, however, reluctant to make his interest official, telling Sky Sports: “I’m not in or out! I’m nowhere.

“Like I said to you and I said it the other day and I will be clear with that, I said I will never back down from a challenge because that’s my life.

“I just hope the guy who’s going to go to Arsenal is going to have massive shoulders, because it is not an easy job coming after Arsene and he’s going to need time.

“After that, my phone didn’t ring.”

Henry added when quizzed on why he had a mobile phone on him while being interviewed on television: “Just in case!”

The former France international’s lack of experience may work against him when an appointment is made by Arsenal, with Wenger leaving sizeable shoes to fill.

Henry acknowledges as much, with a fellow countryman having made a lasting impression which stretches well beyond north London.

He added: “I think sometimes we tend to judge a manager on trophies.

“But when you change a club for the good, I think that’s what we should see where his legacy is because I remember watching Arsenal before, they were up for the fight, they were going to score and you knew at 1-0 that it was over.

“Was it entertaining, maybe not but they were still successful and then Arsene changed the whole way people saw Arsenal and what they were saying.

“The biggest compliment I always had when I used to play for Arsenal was people telling me ‘we like the way you play’, it was never ‘you won this, you won that, you stayed unbeaten’.

“I swear the only thing they used to say was ‘we like to watch you play because we know we are going to see a good game of football’, and that speaks volumes to the vision the man had and what he did to the club.

“And, yes, people will tell me but the title there, the title this, but I think sometimes you can also judge a man on what he did for the club overall.”