Arsenal needed three goals to beat West Ham 4-1 at a quiet Emirates after the announcement that manager Arsene Wenger will leave the club at the end of the season.

In a drab first half, the Gunners failed to fire and Marko Arnautovic went close for West Ham when put through on goal twice in the space of 10 minutes.

Early in the second, Nacho Monreal pounced to put Arsenal ahead but Arnautovic punished more defensive lapses from Wenger’s men with a sharp shot after the defence had failed to clear.

However, an error by young defender Declan Rice — when he ducked instead of clearing Aaron Ramsey’s cross, which flew past Joe Hart — put Arsenal ahead again. And Alexandre Lacazette added some gloss to the scoreline with two goals.