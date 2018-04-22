Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says the club “need more time with me or another” following their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester United.

Spurs have not won a trophy since 2008 and have now lost eight successive times in the last four of the FA Cup – twice under Pochettino.

The Argentine has been in charge at Tottenham since May 2014.

“We were competitive in the last four years but winning a trophy is not easy,” said Pochettino.

Tottenham were beaten by Chelsea in last year’s FA Cup semi-finals and, this time around, they took the lead against United only to lose 2-1.

They led Juventus 3-2 in their last-16 tie in the Champions League in March but conceded two goals in three second-half minutes as they were knocked out of the competition.

Spurs have finished third and second in the past two league campaigns under Pochettino and are fourth this season with four games to go.

“Tottenham in the last four years are building a very good team, trying to create a winning mentality and it is not enough at the moment,” said Pochettino.

“But Tottenham need to keep going in this direction and to create that winning mentality, it is not about a few years.

“Tottenham need more time with me or with another, but the most important thing is to keep going and keep developing that philosophy that is fantastic for this club.

“We are in the process in the last four years there was the challenge to be competitive and then to reduce the distance with the top four.

Tottenham keeper Michel Vorm says the team’s dressing room was “a mess” after the defeat by United at Wembley and that the players “need to learn” from the experience.

“We are close but so far away,” said Vorm. “It just takes time.

“At the moment, it’s hard to believe but we need to keep on going, keep on pushing, working and learning from these kinds of games. Because at the end it’s about reaching these finals and trying to win something.

“I definitely believe that we can do better than this with this group.”