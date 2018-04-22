Odion Ighalo has said he is excited to score four goals for his Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai after being “unlucky” in front of goal this season

The Super Eagles striker fired four goals in a 5-2 win over hosts Guizhou Zhincheng on Saturday.

This was his second career quadruple after he did same for Watford against Blackpool in an English Championship game.

He said his latest rush of goals is very special because he has not been lucky in front of goal this season.

“This is the second time I’m doing this in my career, the first was at Watford in a Championship game against Blackpool,” he said

“This one is special because it’s my first time scoring four goals here in China and the fact that I have been unlucky in front of goals this season makes it even more exciting.

“I was also named Man of the Match.”

Ighalo said the goals are for God.

“I dedicated the goals to God almighty and my family,” he said.

He has now scored five goals in seven games this season.