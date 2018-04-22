Arsene Wenger urged Arsenal supporters to “stand behind the team” in his programme notes ahead of the Premier League match against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The match is Wenger’s first since he announced on Friday that he would stand down as Gunners boss at the end of the season, after almost 22 years in charge.

“I’m sure you are all aware that, after careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season,” Wenger wrote.

“I don’t want to say too much now, but as I said on Friday I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club with full commitment and integrity for so many memorable years.

“For now, there are still seven football matches to play this season — hopefully eight if we can triumph over Atletico — and my immediate thoughts have to be about these games, starting with West Ham today.

“I want to finish these notes by offering thanks to the staff, the players, the directors and the fans who make this club so special.

“My love and support for Arsenal will last forever and I urge our fans to stand behind the team so we can finish on a high.”