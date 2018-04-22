Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng says his struggles at Schalke helped him become the player he is today.

Boateng has been a leading figure in a superb season for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, but his last spell with a top German side did not go very well.

The Ghanaian was handed a suspension by Schalke in May 2015 after alleged poor behaviour, and he didn’t kick a ball in anger again until January the next year when he signed for AC Milan.

“I am proud that I came out there again and could convert all this strength, sadness, energy and aggressiveness into something positive,” said he told Sport1 about his time at Schalke, which ended with his contract being terminated.

“It opened my eyes to this football business, how fast it can go,” he added.

Boateng’s Frankfurt are fighting to end the 2017/18 season in the top six of the Bundesliga and secure European football for the next campaign.