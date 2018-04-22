Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha says he doesn’t see himself playing anywhere but Crystal Palace, despite reports linking him to a summer move.

The Elephants attacker has enjoyed a superb season for the London club and has been strongly linked with a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester City – regardless of whether Palace are relegated at the end of the season or not.

Yet the 25-year-old says Selhurst Park is his home and he has no plans on leaving the Eagles any time soon.

“Crystal Palace is my home town and the support we have here is genuine support with families watching with their kids loving us as players so I don’t really see myself anywhere else,” he told the club’s official website.

“I am enjoying my football here and just focused on us being a stable club and not having to listen to all the speculation about us getting relegated.”