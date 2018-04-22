Swansea defender Martin Olsson expects Raheem Sterling to make an impact at the World Cup this summer.

England winger Sterling has been among Manchester City’s stand-out performers during their Premier League title-winning campaign and has scored 22 goals in all competitions.

Sterling gave Olsson one of his toughest nights when City won 4-0 at Swansea in December, and the Sweden left-back accepts he will be in for another difficult afternoon at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as Pep Guardiola’s side celebrate their title triumph.

“Sterling has always been a good talent, just look at what he did at Liverpool. With the right manager he has had an even better season and you can see the difference Guardiola has made to him,” Olsson said.

“He makes an impact and he is the type of player that can make an impact at the World Cup.

“He is scoring and setting up goals and those are the players that teams need. He is one of the players with England who has that extra bit of quality.”

Relegation-threatened Swansea are currently four points above the drop zone, but that gap would be cut to two before kick-off in Manchester were Stoke to beat Burnley earlier on Sunday.

Carlos Carvalhal has lost only three of his 11 league games since being appointed Swansea manager in December.

Olsson says the Swans are determined to spoil the celebrations marking City’s title triumph.

“They have shown throughout the season they are a very good team, but we are going there to try and get something,” Olsson said.

“They have won the league but we are not going to be focused on their show or their party.

“We will focus on us and try and make it a disappointment for them.

“We nearly got a point up there last season when they had pretty much the same side, so with confidence and belief you never know what is going to happen.”

After City, Swansea entertain Chelsea before what could be a defining final week of the season.

Swansea will start that final week at Bournemouth before home games against relegation rivals Southampton and Stoke.

“We still know we have to do whatever they do,” Olsson said of the threat of Southampton and Stoke catching them.

“We have picked up points regularly and we have to keep cool heads. Those teams have tough games, as do we, so we look after ourselves and try and make sure we are alright.”