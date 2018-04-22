Enyimba head coach, Paul Aigbogun, insists that his team must work hard to claim a quarter-final ticket in the CAF Confederation Cup following the draw which pitted them in Group C along with Mali’s Djoliba, CARA of Congo and Ivory Coast’s Williamsville.

The People’s Elephant, twice winners of the CAF Champions League, are playing in the group stage of the Confederation Cup for the first time, and will hope to become the first Nigerian club to win the competition.

Djoliba who knocked out another Nigerian club, MFM FC, out in the play-off stage represents the biggest threat to Enyimba’s ambition of advancing from the group, while debutants Williamsville and CARA are unknown forces in the continent.

Aigbogun, who also doubled as head coach of Nigeria’s U-20 team, has however warned that all four teams in the group have the potential to make it to the next round.

“It’s a fair group by all standards, but we must be careful not to underrate any team because they all have potential to qualify,” Aigbogun said.

“What is important now is for us to keep working hard and not take anything for granted. At this stage of the competition, it is only hard work and proper planning that can make us achieve our objectives.

The former Warri Wolves gaffer also expressed the club’s desire to win the competition but insisted they will take it one game at a time.

“Of course, we want to become the first Nigerian club to win, but it has to be step by step,” he stated.

“Firstly, we must qualify from the group and take it up from there.”

The Aba giants will host Djoliba of Mali in their first group game on May 4 at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar.

ENYIMBA FULL FIXTURES

Enyimba vs Djoliba A.C – May 4

CARA Brazzaville vs Enyimba- May 15

Enyimba vs Williamsville A.C- July 17

Williamsville A.C vs Enyimba-July 27)

Djoliba A.C vs Enyimba -August 17)

Enyimba vs CARA Brazzaville- August 28