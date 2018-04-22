Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde admitted he would “give an arm” to have had Andres Iniesta’s playing career, after the veteran’s starring role in the Copa del Rey thrashing of Sevilla.

Iniesta’s long and decorated career with the club, now comprising 31 trophies, is winding down and he is widely expected to head for China at the end of the season.

His performance in the 5-0 success at Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano therefore took on an extra dimension, with a fine second-half goal the highlight and his tearful exit in the closing minutes the emotional peak.

Despite Luis Suarez’s first-half double, Lionel Messi’s 40th goal of the campaign and Philippe Coutinho’s penalty, it was Iniesta’s night, as fans of both sides came together to hail his contribution.

Valverde, whose first piece of silverware at the helm continued Barca’s four-year reign in the competition, admitted he withdrew the maestro in the closing moments to maximise what could be his final performance in the spotlight.

“Let’s see what happens. He has to make the decision. See it, enjoy it,” quoted Mundo.

“I wanted people to give him a tribute for his party. It is marking an era.

“It’s a pleasure to see him play. He does easy things that are so difficult. I would have given an arm when I was a player to do what Andres does.”

Valverde looks certain to end the campaign with a domestic double, the La Liga title requiring only the finishing touch, but still has his critics after a shock Champions League exit to Roma.

“I feel good but I am aware that at big teams when there is an elimination there is a cataclysm. You have a failure and it seems that everything goes overboard,” he said.

“Now we have won a title and hope that people enjoy it. As a technician you try to stay out of the comments, there can always be a storm but when I accepted the job, I assumed it was like this.”