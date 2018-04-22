Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, has admitted it will be harder for his side to defeat Manchester United in the final of the FA Cup this year.

Conte also said the Blues wasted a “great chance” last year against Arsenal at Wembley last May.

Chelsea will face Manchester United in next month’s showpiece if they can overcome Premier League strugglers Southampton on Sunday.

“I must be honest: I think that last season we missed a great chance to win the FA Cup and also in the Community Shield [against Arsenal] this season, we missed a great chance.

“Maybe last season we could do better because we had a great opportunity to win the FA Cup.

“This season, I think that if you can win against Southampton and reach the final it will be more difficult against Manchester United. Last season, we were in the best condition to win the FA Cup and I think we missed that chance last season and it was our fault.

“I remember that some refereeing decisions weren’t good. The first goal that they scored with Alexis Sanchez was handball. Then we finished the game with 10 men. Despite this we managed to draw level but we conceded a goal at the last moment because of our mistake.

“I think last season Arsenal did a great job to win the FA Cup,” Conte said.