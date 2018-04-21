Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich warmed up for Real Madrid with a 3-0 win at Hanover 96 on Saturday as Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski both scored after coming off the bench.

Mueller struck within 12 minutes of his half-time introduction before Lewandowski doubled the lead and Sebastian Rudy added a third after coach Jupp Heynckes started a weakened team.

“All in all, we played excellent football,” beamed Heynckes.

“The team is in top form, regardless of who plays and in what position.

“When you have a Champions League game on the horizon, it’s important to win league games like this.”

With an eye on Wednesday’s blockbuster Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Real, Heynckes left out several regulars while handing 18-year-old centre-back Lars Lukas Mai his Bundesliga debut.

“Lukas is a real talent, he has worked hard for this and it’s just the beginning for him,” said Bayern defender Niklas Suele.

“We were really organised from the first minute. You can’t forget that we have a massive game on Wednesday, so the coach rotated a lot again.”

Arjen Robben captained the side with Thiago Alcantara, James Rodriguez and Jerome Boateng the only other outfield players in Saturday’s line-up likely to start against Real.

“Bayern are so highly efficient that there is no such thing as an A, B or C-team. They have exceptional players from 1 to 30,” said Hanover coach Andre Breitenreiter.

Both sides had their chances in a goalless first half before Bayern pulled away.

After Mueller replaced Robben, the Germany international struck on 57 minutes when his first-time shot from a Juan Bernat cross deflected off Salif Sane and past goalkeeper Philipp Tschauner.

Bayern’s top scorer Lewandowski added a second just six minutes after coming on himself.

Rudy swung in a corner and the Polish forward headed home to score for the 38th time this season in all competitions.

Defensive midfielder Rudy capped the win a minute from time to leave Bayern 23 points clear of second-placed Schalke, who are at bottom side Cologne on Sunday.