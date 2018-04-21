Manchester United advanced to their 20th FA Cup final, matching Arsenal for the most all-time, with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera scored for United, who will meet either Chelsea or Southampton on May 19 as they seek to win the competition for the 13th time.

The defeat prolonged Tottenham’s woe in the competition as Spurs, despite playing at their temporary home stadium, have now failed to move on in each of their last eight appearances in the semifinals.

Spurs took the advantage in the teams’ first meeting in an FA Cup semifinal since 1962 when Dele Alli put them ahead in the 10th minute. Christian Eriksen ran onto a long ball down the right wing, and his cross found Alli in stride in the area — allowing him a left-footed finish past United goalkeeper David De Gea.

But Sanchez levelled in the 24th minute, scoring only his third goal since joining United in January. Paul Pogba took the ball away from Mousa Dembele on the touchline and lifted a pass toward Sanchez, with the forward slipping in behind Ben Davies and Jan Vertonghen to beat goalkeeper Michal Vorm from a header.

Sanchez then helped set up United’s second goal in the 62nd minute, taking the ball at the edge of the area and sending it in to Romelu Lukaku. Though he couldn’t control it, Herrera could, with his shot slotting through Eric Dier’s legs and beating Vorm to the right.

Spurs, who last won a trophy when they won the League Cup in 2008, rarely challenged after halftime, with Eriksen’s tries in the 73rd and 83rd minutes serving as their only real chances.

Jose Mourinho made five changes to the side that beat Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday, with Sanchez, Lukaku, Ashley Young, Nemanja Matic and Antonio Valencia returning to the team.

United also was forced to turn to De Gea, their No. 1, with Sergio Romero still recovering after injuring a hamstring during Argentina’s friendly against Spain in March. It was De Gea’s first appearance in an FA Cup game since the final in 2016, which United won.