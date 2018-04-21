Salford City, the club owned by a group of former Manchester United players, have again won promotion to leave them just one step from the Football League.

Salford, owned by Gary Neville and former “Class of ’92” teammates Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Phil Neville, lost 2-1 to Boston United at the Peninsula Stadium on Saturday.

But after second-place Harrogate were beaten 3-1 by Bradford Park Avenue, Salford were confirmed as champions of National League North to secure their third promotion in four years under the ownership of the former United stars.

They will spend next season in the National League, one division below League Two.

“Three promotions in four years, it’s an unbelievable achievement,” Gary Neville said.

Butt added: “Congratulations to all the staff and the players. It has been a great season.”

The “Class of ’92” purchased Salford in March 2014.

They have risen from Evo-Stik Division One North and next season will face former Football League sides Leyton Orient and Hartlepool.