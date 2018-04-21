Wigan were promoted back to the Championship after thumping Fleetwood.

Shrewsbury’s draw against already-relegated Bury means the Latics are going back to the second tier after just one season.

They never looked in trouble against the Cod Army, who had new boss Joey Barton watching on from the stands, and goals from Max Power and Gavin Massey sent them in 2-0 up at the break.

Dan Burn and Chey Dunkley rounded off the win to seal promotion.

Seven points from their remaining three games will be enough to see Paul Cook’s side break 100 points and finish the season as champions.

Scoring more goals and conceding fewer than any other team in League One this season, it has been a fine season for the DW Stadium side.

Four of their players – defenders Dan Burn and Nathan Byrne as well as forwards Nick Powell and Will Grigg – were named in the PFA League One Team of the Year on Wednesday.

The success Wigan have had this season marks a stark change in fortunes after their relegation from the Championship last term.

The Latics were relegated from the Premier League a few days after winning the FA Cup in 2013 and, despite reaching both the FA Cup and Championship play-off semi-finals the following season, they were relegated to League One in 2014-15.

Promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking was achieved under Gary Caldwell in 2015-16, but the Scot was sacked in October 2016 after a poor start to the season and the Latics’ return to the second tier lasted just one campaign before they dropped back to League One.

However, under Cook – who joined from Portsmouth at the start of the season after getting Pompey promoted from League Two last term – the ship has been steadied at the DW Stadium.

Promotion has capped a memorable season in which Wigan also reached the FA Cup quarter-finals, beating Premier League champions Manchester City and two other top-flight teams before losing to Southampton in the last eight.