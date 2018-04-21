Sunderland are relegated for the second season in succession after Liam Boyce’s late header gave Burton Albion’s survival hopes a huge lift.

Burton were a goal down with five minutes to play after Paddy McNair’s low first-half strike.

Darren Bent scored against his old club to level from close range, and Boyce’s goal silenced the home support.

The Black Cats had the ball in the net in injury time but it was ruled out and ended their Championship status.