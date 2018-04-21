Wolverhampton Wanderers sealed the 2017-18 Championship title in style as they swept aside relegation-threatened Bolton Wanderers.

Needing just a point to win the title, Barry Douglas struck on the rebound to put the visitors in front early on.

Conor Coady teed up Benik Afobe to find the net for Wolves’ second before Diogo Jota chipped in to extend their lead.

After Karl Henry brought down Afobe, Wolves defender Coady scored from the spot to wrap up a comfortable victory.

Victory for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side means Wolves win their second Championship title in the past 10 years after they also won the second tier in 2008-09.

With six points still to play for, the win at the Macron Stadium leaves Wolves with a possible points total of 104, which would be the biggest haul in the Championship since Reading’s record-breaking 2005-06 total of 106.

Having passed the 80-goal mark this season when Afobe slotted in, Wolves continued to press, with Coady’s second-half penalty meaning every regular outfield Wolves player has now scored this term.

Bolton remain two points clear of the relegation zone after third-from-bottom Barnsley were beaten by Leeds United.

Barnsley have a game in hand on Bolton, however, which they play against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.