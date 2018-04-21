Former Nigeria striker Victor Ikpeba believes that winning the UEFA Europa League will be a perfect departure gift for Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Wenger announced on Friday that he will quit his role at the end of the season having spent over two decades with the Gunners.

The Frenchman has already won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups at the club but is yet to taste success on the European scene.

The Gunners could achieve that under his tutelage this season as they are already into the last four of the Europa League where they will face Spain’s Atletico Madrid for a place in the final.

Ikpeba, who was bought by Wenger in 1993 from Belgian club RFC Liege during his time with French outfit AS Monaco labels his former coach a great manager and hopes he will leave the club on a high by helping them win the Europa League.

“Arsene Wenger is Arsenal himself. I hope the players will win the Europa Cup as a perfect send off for him. He is a great coach,” he tweets on his Twitter handle.