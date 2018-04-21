Alex Iwobi has said he grateful to departing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger for helping his growth both as a player and a person.

Iwobi rose through the Arsenal ranks and was given his professional contract by Wenger, who will quit the London Gunners at the end of the season after nearly 22 years in charge.

He is now just months away from playing at his first World Cup with Nigeria.

For Everything You’ve Done For Arsenal Football Club, For Trusting Me As A Teenager, For Giving Me The Opportunity To Express Myself And Grow Both As A Footballer And As A Person, I Will Forever Be Grateful To You Boss,” Iwobi tweeted.

“Thank You So Much.”

Under Wenger, Iwobi, 21, has made a total of 62 appearances for Arsenal and scored seven goals.