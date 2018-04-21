Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has hailed the organisation of the Premier League new boys as they look to buck the trend and retain their top-flight status.

Only once since the 2001-02 season have the three promoted sides all stayed up – in 2011-12, when QPR, Norwich and Swansea managed it – but the Magpies, Brighton and Huddersfield could repeat the feat this time around.

Heading into the latest round of fixtures, Newcastle are 12 points clear of the relegation zone, Brighton seven and Huddersfield six, and the odds are stacked against the bottom three reeling in any of the trio.

“When you are organised, some people think you are defensive,” said Benitez.

“If you see Huddersfield, if you see Brighton and ourselves, we are organised, so we have better balance between attack and defence and that is the reason why maybe the three of us can stay in the Premier League.”

Asked if that proved that teams can prosper in the top flight without spending heavily, Benitez, who takes his 10th-placed team to Everton on Monday, said: “Yes, the money can make a difference.

“If you see the teams that have won the title in the last 20 years, 15 years – apart from Leicester – normally they are the teams that have spent a lot of money.

“The top six are the top six because they have a bigger wage bill and more income and they spend more money on players, and it’s that relationship, yes.

“Is it always the same? Is this relationship always right? No, because we are there, Huddersfield are there, Brighton are there.

“But if you don’t do the right things, normally you will be suffering and you will be at the bottom of the table.”