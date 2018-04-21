Chairman of the sponsors for Chinese club Chongqing Dangdai Lifan has said he is “positive” of signing Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta for next season.

Iniesta, who has a special ‘lifetime’ contract at Barcelona, is expected to leave the Camp Nou at the end of the season and had been strongly linked with a move to China.

The 33-year-old Spain midfielder would be a major coup for the little-known Chinese Super League side and the latest in an influx of top-tier foreigners following record-shattering signings in recent years.

“I am positive on introducing Iniesta,” Gong Daxing, chairman of the club’s title sponsor SWM, told the state-run Xinhua news agency.

“Iniesta’s arrival would be beneficial for Chongqing and a great bonus for our brand,” Gong added.

The club has yet to comment on the report.