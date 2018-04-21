Akwa United chairman Paul Bassey has lamented the lack of quality players in the NPFL after three clubs exited the CAF Confederation Cup this past week.

Akwa United were one of the three NPFL clubs who failed to reach the group stage of the Confederation Cup.

Enyimba will now be the only Nigerian club on the continent for the rest of the year.

Veteran journalist Bassey said his team gave it their best shot against Al Hilal of Sudan only to crash out on the away goals rule after aggregate scores stood at 3-3.

“Inexperience and the absence of quality players in the league (behind our elimination),” he told a SuperSport TV programme today.

“Coaches therefore have to work extra hard as a result of this.”

The Akwa United chairman said he hopes the NPFL calendar is soon aligned with that of world football, while also demanding more professionalism in the league.