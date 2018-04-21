Nigerian striker, Umar Sadiq, has revealed why he turned down several teams from the Italian Serie B to join Dutch Eredivisie side NAC Breda in January.

Sadiq, 21, a loanee at Breda from Serie A side AS Roma, has scored five goals in 11 Eredivise games since he joined the West-Brabant club.

“I could have stayed in Italy and be loaned to clubs from the Serie B. I did not want to, there were several options on the table from different countries, but when my agent said I could go to NAC Breda, my decision was made. The league looked like a nice new challenge,” Sadiq told elfvoetbal .nl in an interview.

“It was good decision to take the step to play in another country last winter.

“I was given a guided tour (of facilities) at NAC Breda, they wanted to show me everything, very nice, but I immediately said ‘No, they do not have to, I want to play here. I do not care about the facilities.”

The former Torino player also remains confident that NAC Breda will avoid relegation at the end of the season with two games left to play.

NAC Breda are 15th in the 18 team Eredivisie league with 30 points from 32 games, three points above the relegation play-off spot.

Roda JC Kerkrade and Sparta Rotterdam occupy the two relegation play-off spot in 16th and 17th poisition. They are tied on the same points with Roda JC Kerkrade, but with a superior goal difference.

“Preferably, as soon as possible, I pray NAC belongs in the Eredivisie at the end of the season,” Sadiq told elfvoetbal .nl in an interview.

Sadiq has scored five goals in 11 Dutch Eredivise games since he joined the West-Brabant club.

NAC Breda will host SC Heerenveen in their next game.