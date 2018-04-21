John Obuh who first brought Abduljaleel Ajagun to national prominence has said he is still puzzled that the midfielder has continued to be overlooked by the Super Eagles.

Obuh capped the KV Kortrijk central midfielder at U17 and U20 levels and even made him captain of the U20s.

“Honestly, Abduljaleel Ajagun should be invited to the Super Eagles immediately if we are sincere to ourselves because he is the creative central midfielder we don’t have,” the former Flying Eagles coach said.

“You don’t need to doubt my observations as regards to Nigerian youth players.

“I am in a good position to speak in terms of some of the key members of the present Super Eagles players and those yet to be invited.

“I do not see the reason why as somebody who for the past five years has produced no less than seven players in the Super Eagles will not be reckoned with.”

In the regular season, Ajagun, 25, netted three goals in 26 matches, while in the playoffs, he has two goals in five appearances.