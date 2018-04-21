Michael Ohanu, who finished as the highest goal scorer of Nigeria National League (NNL) last season with 25 goals, has quit Kwara United for El Kanemi Warriors.

The striker played his last match for Kwara United at Enugu Rangers last week.

He joined ‘The Borno Army’ on Tuesday and has already made the 18-man squad of El Kanemi Warriors to Katsina United on Sunday.

“It is a pleasure to join my new team and also it is a great feeling to play under one of the best coaches in the land, coach Imama,” he told SCORENigeria

“I hope to start getting the goals with El Kanemi.

“I have been unlucky in this first round (of the NPFL) not to have scored up to eight goals, but sometimes the ball just refused to go in.

“I will really work harder to score goals in my new club.”