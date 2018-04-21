Super Eagles midfielder Joel Obi has been ruled out of Torino’s Serie A away clash against Atalanta on Sunday due to injury.

Obi who recently returned to the Super Eagles squad after four years will miss Torino’s clash with Atalanta on Sunday due to an Iliopsoas (anterior hip muscle) injury, according to a report on toro.it.

The Nigeria international is expected to undergo some tests within the next 10 days to ascertain the severity of his injury.

The 26 year old came on as a 57th minute for Tomas Rincon in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with AC Milan, but went off injured 22 minutes later. He was replaced by Afriyie Acquah.

The former Inter Milan midfielder has made 22 Serie A appearances and has scored five goals and provided two assists.

Torino occupy 10th position with 37 points from 33 Serie A games. There are four games left to play in the current season.