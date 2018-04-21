Mauricio Pochettino hopes Tottenham will be able to dedicate an FA Cup semi-final win to Ugo Ehiogu, a year on from the death of their U23 coach.

Former Spurs and England defender Ehiogu died on April 21 2017, a day after after suffering a heart attack at the club’s training ground.

Ehiogu’s death came days before Tottenham’s FA Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea at Wembley, and 12 months on the club is preparing for another bid to reach the final, this time against Manchester United.

Saturday’s programme will feature a tribute to Ehiogu, while Tottenham’s staff and young players gathered on Friday for an informal tribute.

Pochettino said: “It affected everyone. It was a very bad situation and we still feel the pain. It was a very difficult moment to live through.

“I’m sure the players are going to remember [him], as well as the fans and everyone else. Of course, we are going to remember him and his family as well.

“We need to transform this pain into motivation and, if possible, to dedicate the victory to him.”