Mesut Ozil has declared himself “proud” to have played under Arsene Wenger, who he says played a key role in bringing him to Arsenal.

Ozil was signed by Wenger for £42.5m from Real Madrid in 2013 and has since gone on to make over 150 appearances for the Gunners and won the FA Cup three times.

On the day that Wenger announced he would leaving Arsenal at the end of the season, Ozil told Sky Sports: “He’s the main reason I came here, he convinced me and I am proud to have played under him.

“Everyone has a lot of respect for him. He has won many titles, developed some good players and has always played excellent football, so you know as a player if you come here you are going to be able to develop and play in that style.

“He is an honest guy, a very respectful guy, has a good personality, and everybody wants to play under him.”

Ozil’s future at the club had been in doubt until he signed a new deal earlier this year.

He says Wenger played a role in extending his stay with the Gunners.

“He is the boss who brought me here and wanted me to stay so I said I am comfortable here, I never wanted to leave and that’s why I stayed. Now we want to reach our further goals.

“To be a creative player like I am, he gives me that freedom and tells me to do my thing. He gives me his trust and belief and when a coach says something like that, especially someone like him, you are proud and you want to do all you can to fight for him.”