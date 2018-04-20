Jose Mourinho insists Tottenham Hotspur will have “no advantage” in their semifinal with Manchester United despite the game being played at Wembley.

Tottenham have played their home games at the national stadium this season while the club’s new stadium is being built.

United lost 2-0 to Mauricio Pochettino’s side at Wembley in the Premier League in January. Mourinho, though, insists the venue should not help Tottenham this weekend.

He told a news conference on Friday: “Look, I played one cup final in Roma’s stadium against Roma and I won.

“And I play a cup final in my stadium [as manager of Real Madrid] and I lost.

“I think when you go to these big moments, with this big decisions — semifinals, finals — I don’t think it’s an advantage at all.”

United’s players have been in London since Wednesday night following the 2-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

They trained at Fulham’s Motspur Park facility on Thursday and Friday while Mourinho held his usual Friday news conference at the team hotel in central London.

The Portuguese coach has a fully fit squad to choose from apart from goalkeeper Sergio Romero, who has been injured since the international break.

The Argentinia international would have started against Tottenham after playing in ever other round this season but is set to miss out at Wembley. First choice David De Gea is expected to start.