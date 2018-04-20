Departing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has asked the club to hire Patrick Vieira as his replacement.

Wenger shocked the football world on Friday morning, when he announced he was stepping down as the Gunners boss after this season.

According to beIN Sports, the Frenchman has now recommended Vieira to be his successor, although the board is split on his advice.

Vieira, 41, is currently managing at New York City and could potentially have a long-term future with the City Football Group, who also own Manchester City.

Speaking about the club’s former captain, who he worked with for nine seasons, Wenger said: “I’ve followed his managerial career. I think he does very well but overall, this Premier League is special. You have to come in and there are plenty of former players who played here who have potential, the intelligence and knowledge to do it.

“He works in the moment in New York and he works for Manchester City. He’s a guy who has the potential one day, yes.”