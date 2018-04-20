Former Super Eagles captain and coach Austin Eguavoen believes Nigeria’s Russia 2018 World Cup success will depend on Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong’s form.

The defender at USA 94 World Cup posited that the Super Eagles would need the central defence duo to be on top of their game if the team is to make any appreciable impact at the Mundial.

He said while Gernot Rohr can depend on Mikel Obi’s wealth of experience to anchor the midfield, Balogun and Ekong are World Cup debutantes whose roles require lots of hard work.

“BalogTroost-Ekong are two of my favourite defenders by all standard and I believe they did put in a lot to ensure Nigeria qualified for Russia 2018 World Cup,” Eguavoen said.

“But we will need them in their best form if Nigeria must do well at the World Cup, because every good team that does well at the Mundial is known to parade tested defenders who commit few fouls and do clean jobs.

“Every department has its role to play but I think we will be alright if our defenders can give the goalkeeper the right cover.”

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations-winning defender further enjoined Nigerians to rally behind Rohr in his quest to succeed at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“Rohr is doing a great job and deserves our support. Like I keep saying, Nigeria’s qualification will open more business opportunities to everyone and it will even get better if the Super Eagles do well in Russia,” Eguavoen added.