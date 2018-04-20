Spanish side Espanyol have sacked Quique Sanchez Flores as their manager.

The former Watford boss was appointed as Espanyol’s manager in June 2016 and led the club to an eighth-place finish in La Liga during his first season in charge.

The 53-year-old has overseen just eight league wins this season and leaves with Espanyol in 16th spot, nine points above the relegation zone with five matches to play.

Flores had one more year left on his current deal with Espanyol but the recent 1-0 home defeat against Eibar prompted the club to take action and terminate his contract.

Sporting director Jordi Lardin has also left his position with the club, and Espanyol have announced David Gallego will take charge of the first team for Sunday’s game with Girona and for the remainder of the season.