Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will be out of action for up to five weeks but he should be ready for the World Cup with Argentina, manager Pep Guardiola says.

The 29-year-old, who has scored 21 English Premier League goals for Manchester City this season, is recovering from knee surgery having not started a match for the last six weeks.

When asked on Friday if Aguero’s season with Manchester City was over, Guardiola said: “Here, yeah. It’s four or five weeks (out). We will try and get him ready for the World Cup.

“He is in Barcelona right now. For the first part of the rehabilitation, he is going to be there.”

Aguero is expected to be a key figure for Argentina, who play their opening World Cup match against Iceland on June 16.

Manchester City were crowned English Premier League champions last weekend and Guardiola wants his team to break records before the end of the campaign.

They could finish with the most points, most wins and most goals in a single English Premier League season.

Now, the Spanish manager remains keen to keep his players motivated ahead of Sunday’s clash with Swansea City.

“In the past when I won the league early at FC Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona, the next few games were not good,” Guardiola added.

“But a good argument to keep going is the records. It would be nice to finish good in terms of good feelings.

“The important thing is to win the title. But, maybe the records can help us (to) be focused against the clubs fighting to avoid relegation.”

Manchester City’s opponents Swansea are currently 17th in the league and four points clear of the relegation zone with five matches to play.