Carlo Ancelotti has refused to rule out the possibility of replacing Arsene Wenger as the next Arsenal manager.

The former Chelsea boss, along with Brendan Rodgers and Thomas Tuchel, was named among the favourites to replace Wenger after he announced his decision to leave the Emirates at the end of the season.

Ancelotti has been out of a job since he was sacked by Bayern Munich in September, but has said he would be keen on a return to management if a suitable opportunity arose.

When asked whether he will be the next Arsenal boss, Ancelotti said: “I can say I would like to work again, but that depends on me. If I find the right possibility, the right project I would be delighted to continue.”

Responding to the news of Wenger’s impending departure, he said: “It’s a great decision, but I think it’s the decision Mr Wenger [made] with a lot of respect for the club and also I think the club have shown a lot of respect.

“That is right – Wenger did a fantastic job, and is doing a fantastic job with Arsenal because he is in the semi-final of the Europa League. Great respect and great honour to Arsene.”